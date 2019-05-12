December 5-11, 2019
SUB OPEN 24 HOURS
7 am Thursday - 11 pm Saturday
12 pm Sunday - 11 pm Wednesday
· FREE pancake & sausage breakfast 12 am (while supplies last)
at SUB CopyMail on:
Thursday, December 5
Friday, December 6
Sunday, December 8
· FREE Donuts at 12 am (while supplies last) at SUB CopyMail
Monday, December 9
Tuesday, December 10
· FREE Scantrons and Blue Books 12 am - 7 am (while supplies last)
at Information Desk (across from Barnes & Noble)
· FREE Coffee 10 pm - 7 am (while supplies last)
SUB CopyMail & 2nd Floor Lobby
· FREE Study Break Movie, Saturday, December 7 at 8 PM, SUB Escondido Theater showing THE HUSTLE - Free Popcorn from Hospitality Services *Limited Seating*
· No music playing on the speakers after 5 pm on December 5-11. Games area closed December 6-11.
· ATM, Food court and Music Doors will be locked from 11 pm - 7 am.
Doors by CopyMail and north and west of the bookstore will be open all night.
More information can be found at sub.ttu.edu and @TTUSUB.
For questions, call 806-742-3636.