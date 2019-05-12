December 5-11, 2019

SUB OPEN 24 HOURS

7 am Thursday - 11 pm Saturday

12 pm Sunday - 11 pm Wednesday



· FREE pancake & sausage breakfast 12 am (while supplies last)

at SUB CopyMail on:

Thursday, December 5

Friday, December 6

Sunday, December 8



· FREE Donuts at 12 am (while supplies last) at SUB CopyMail

Monday, December 9

Tuesday, December 10



· FREE Scantrons and Blue Books 12 am - 7 am (while supplies last)

at Information Desk (across from Barnes & Noble)



· FREE Coffee 10 pm - 7 am (while supplies last)

SUB CopyMail & 2nd Floor Lobby



· FREE Study Break Movie, Saturday, December 7 at 8 PM, SUB Escondido Theater showing THE HUSTLE - Free Popcorn from Hospitality Services *Limited Seating*



· No music playing on the speakers after 5 pm on December 5-11. Games area closed December 6-11.



· ATM, Food court and Music Doors will be locked from 11 pm - 7 am.

Doors by CopyMail and north and west of the bookstore will be open all night.



More information can be found at sub.ttu.edu and @TTUSUB.



For questions, call 806-742-3636.





Posted:

11/25/2019



Originator:

Autumn Arthur



Email:

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 7:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Event Date: 12/5/2019



Location:

Student Union Building



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Academic

Student Organization

