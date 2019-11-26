Women’s & Gender Studies is excited to offer undergraduate and graduate students a chance to work with our Visiting Assistant Professor, Dr. Jocelyne B. Scott, this coming spring 2020.

Dr. Scott will be teaching “Gender + Health” on Tuesday, 2:00PM-4:50PM as a stacked class between undergraduate and graduate students. It is open to all students.

To register look for the following course in Raiderlink:

WGS 4305.002 Directed Studies: Gender + Health, CRN 61848

WGS 5340.001 Special Topics in Women's Studies: Gender + Health, CRN 61849

About the class

In contemporary American culture, bodies are transformed regularly and in a variety of ways, some of which are deemed natural and healthy while others are reviled as freakish and pathological. The aim of this course is to critically examine the ways in which the body is understood, experienced, and influenced by the medical establishment, and to explore the social, political, and ethical effects of the interactions between gender and health. We will use feminist, queer, disability, and postcolonial theories to illuminate this conversation, exploring historical, philosophical, medical, literary, and popular media texts.

For more information or questions about the Women's Studies Program check our web site at wgs.ttu.edu or contact (806) 742.4335

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor (UG), T (806) 742-4335