Diversity Week is a week dedicated to celebrating and understanding the importance of diversity throughout the community and Texas Tech University. Events, both fun and educational, will be planned throughout the entire week. The only limit to the events and topics we include is your imagination!

The Student Union & Activities department is open to, and would like to hear, any of your department or organization's ideas! Please contact Loni Crosby, loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu, if your department or organization has any ideas or would like to participate in planning Texas Tech's annual Diversity Week.

The first planning meeting for next year's Diversity Week will be on Tuesday, January 21 at 2:00 pm in the Student Union Building Llano Estacado room.