ENGL 3312: Women in Film History Dr. Allison Whitney (MWF 9:00-9:50pm) This course will examine the work of women in the cinema, including an international selection of directors, as well as professionals in every part of film production: actors, editors, costume designers, and technological innovators. With case studies ranging from the 1890s to the present day, students will discover how contemporary historiography has challenged dominant narratives about the cinema’s evolution, while also learning how to conduct their own historical research. We will consider women’s work in many modes and genres of filmmaking, including documentary, animation, and experimental film, while also considering the history of women as film viewers and creators of film culture. Some of our film screenings will be in conjunction with the Sexism|Cinema film series. Posted:

