University Outreach and Engagement has released its first edition of "Reach Out, Engage, Transform," a publication showcasing the outstanding engagement work of Texas Tech faculty, staff, and students. Texas Tech engages with communities across the region, state, and world to help address local needs or larger societal issues. Connecting the university’s knowledge and resources to the needs of West Texas citizens and beyond has been part of the university’s history since its beginning in 1923. This history was first recognized nationally in 2006 when Texas Tech was among only 72 public institutions in the country and, at the time, the only one in Texas to receive the newly created “Community Engagement” classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.



Texas Tech has continued its tradition and dedication to community engagement, committing to “transform lives and communities through strategic outreach and engaged scholarship” as one of three strategic priorities in its 2025 Strategic Plan, A Foundation for the Next Century.



The publication brings to life a sample of the engagement projects and activities that are taking place across teaching, research/creative activity, and service at Texas Tech.





CLICK HERE to view the online PDF.

Full link: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/outreach-engagement/DOCUMENTS/glossy-book-published.pdf



