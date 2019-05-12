If you are new to Texas Tech and haven’t attended a Research Orientation there are two more sessions: Thursday, Dec 5, 9am-12am (Room 120 Experimental Sciences Building-I) or Friday, January 17, 2020, 9am-12pm (Room 333B Administration Building).

The grant proposal preparation process can be an intimidating one. Agency rules and requirements are constantly changing. The Office of Research Services can help keep your research on the right track!

The session will cover proposal development and processing; review of institutional policies and procedures affecting research at Texas Tech; internal and external funding opportunities; and compliance issues. You don’t have to be “new” to attend.

To register, go to ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx. You will use your eRaider credentials to log in. Click on Library to register for classes and Search under Office of Research Services. Note this system works best using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. If you need assistance registering, please contact hrs.systems@ttu.edu.