Worldbuilding Workshop: Creatures 6- 8 PM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 Art Building Foyer (3010 18th St) In this workshop, participants will learn how to begin thinking about world building and how to create unique creatures that would live within their own world! Guests will be introduced to animal ecology and the ways the animals of our world can guide their own creations. This will be followed by a question/answer and brainstorming and drawing session in which each person will design and draw their own creature. This workshop ties with “The Selsha Project” currently on exhibit in the Art Building South Gallery. Exhibition and workshop free and open to the public. Register for free here: https://forms.gle/z1GCSzeTZkuHJEyVA Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2466598963594636/

Exhibitions and speaker programs at Landmark Arts and the Texas Tech University School of Art are also made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation. Additional support comes from cultural activities fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.

Landmark Arts Exhibition & Speaker Programs Texas Tech University School of Art

www.landmarkarts.org

11/26/2019



Scotty Hensler



scotty.hensler@ttu.edu



School of Art



6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

12/5/2019



Art Building Foyer, 3010 18th St



