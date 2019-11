Support PBS Texas Tech Public Media and get a great deal to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra LIVE!

The first 20 people to donate $150 or more at kttz.org and mention Trans-Siberian Orchestra in the comments on your donation form will receive a pair of tickets to the live concert on December 5th at the United Supermarkets Spirit Arena. Get a great deal to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra and support PBS Y'all!

Tickets are available while supplies last & you can pick up your tickets at will call the day of the concert. Posted:

