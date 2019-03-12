Tech Mediation is a new student led organization on campus that provides free guided mediations to students, faculty members, and the Lubbock community at large. We meet twice a month with new leaders each time. Tech Mediation not only aims to provide free mediation to anyone interested, but also aims at broadening the horizon of what we think the word "meditation" means.





** If you are interested in becoming a member, applying for an officer position for this upcoming semester, or if you just have a general question, please email: Bailie.horton@ttu.edu **

