Spring 2020 SUB Table Tent Reservations are now open! It is free to reserve a space in the SUB tablet tent stands. However, we do not offer printing for your cards. See more details below.

Design your event flyer to 4 inches wide by 6 inches tall. Use our template to make sure your table tents are the correct size!

Reserve a two-week time slot on our SignUpGenius form. We cannot guarantee placement without advance reservation. We only have a few slots available and they fill up quickly.

Order the table tents from the printer of your choice. CopyMail in the SUB is great to work with! Their number is 742-3444 or email copymail@ttu.edu. You will need 120 cards on card stock. Approximate cost for the cards is $18.

Bring table tents to the Student Activities office, SUB West Basement Rm 020. Cards must be delivered by 12 PM NOON on the Thursday BEFORE your reservation begins. Failure to comply with this deadline means your cards will not be posted and future reservations may be revoked.

See entire list of guidelines here. Table tents that do not adhere to the guidelines will not be posted. Contact Student Union & Activities - Media team with any questions at sub.media@ttu.edu . Posted:

12/3/2019



Originator:

Autumn Arthur



Email:

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





Categories

Departmental

Student Organization

