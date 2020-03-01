Join us for our January Learning Series on Emotional Well-Being

Staff Senate and Human Resources are partnering with the Student Counseling Center to offer a Spring Learning Series designed to help faculty/staff strengthen their social and emotional health and well-being. This discussion is an introduction to wellness practices, as well as an exploration of skills and techniques needed to be productive professionally and beyond.

Thursday, January 9, 2019 – 10:45am-12:00pm – Mesa Room (2nd Floor of SUB)

Thursday, January 9, 2019 – 1:15pm-2:30pm – Mesa Room (2nd Floor of SUB)