Come out and enjoy indoor soccer with Chi Rho. You will be able to get to know the members of Chi Rho and what it entails. We are catholic co-ed fraternity that is open to all faiths. Our three pillars that we stand by are: faith, service, and brotherhood. Come join us on January 13 at the Rec Center. If wanting more information, email me at (andrew.p.romero@ttu.edu). Thank You!

