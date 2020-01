Chi Rho is inviting you to come join us in the Mesa Room for a Game Night! We will be playing games and just having fun. You will get the opportunity to meet the members of Chi Rho and what it entails. We are catholic co-Ed fraternity open to all faiths. We stand by our three pillars: faith, service, and brotherhood. If needing extra information, email me at (andrew.p.romero@ttu.edu). Thank You! Hope to see you there.

