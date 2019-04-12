Are you intrigued by new or emerging technologies like wearable computers, virtual or augmented realities, and consumer artificial intelligence? Are you curious about how digital technologies will shape the future of learning? Apply to be a paid student research assistant to the multi-university project -- Building Digital Literacy! Applications due January 13, 2020. The student hired into this position will work closely with investigators and research assistants from other institutions, including University of Minnesota, University of Ontario Institute of Technology (Canada), and administrators of the international digital archive, Fabric of Digital Life. At Texas Tech University, the student will be supervised by Dr. Jason Tham (jason.tham@ttu.edu; English building- 363D). See full position description here (including workload and hiring process). Posted:

12/4/2019



Originator:

Jason Tham



Email:

Jason.Tham@ttu.edu



Department:

English





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

