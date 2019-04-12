This course is designed to give students a broad exposure and understanding of many advanced statistical methods using STATA. This workshop style course will take place in the computer lab of the college of education and each class will begin with a conceptual understanding of the quantitative method and will conclude with time for exploring the use of that method in the statistical software package, STATA. Taking a broad approach, we will spend one to two weeks on the following topics:

ANOVA - Ordinary Least Squares Regression

Multiple Regression - Logit Regression

Poison Regression - Time Series and Panel Data Analysis

Structural Equation Modeling - Propensity Score Matching

In addition to learning about multiple quantitative analytical approaches, we will also discuss how to clean data and handle missing data in analysis. If you are interested in the course please consider enrolling, but if you have further questions please contact Dr. Jon McNaughtan at jon.mcnaughtan@ttu.edu or Dr. Jaehoon Lee at Jaehoon.Lee@ttu.edu .