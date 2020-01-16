Printmaking is an art form that uses a repeatable matrix to create multiples. T-shirt printing is the most well-known of the printmaking techniques.





This beginning level printmaking class introduces the student to the four basic processes of printmaking: drypoint, screenprint, lithography, woodcut, all of which can be used to create multiples on paper, fabric and more. Both hand-drawn and photographic techniques are incorporated into the syllabus.





If you love to draw, you’ll love Printmaking