Art 3308 Beginning Printmaking
Printmaking is an art form that uses a repeatable matrix to create multiples. T-shirt printing is the most well-known of the printmaking techniques. 


This beginning level printmaking class introduces the student to the four basic processes of printmaking: drypoint, screenprint, lithography, woodcut, all of which can be used to create multiples on paper, fabric and more. Both hand-drawn and photographic techniques are incorporated into the syllabus.


If you love to draw, you’ll love Printmaking
Posted:
12/4/2019

Originator:
Stacy Elko

Email:
s.elko@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Art

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:50 PM
Event Date: 1/16/2020

Location:
Art Building 3010 18th Street Room 111

Categories