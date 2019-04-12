TTU HomeTechAnnounce

JOIN US in celebrating Giving Tuesday by supporting Raider Red's Food Pantry in helping fight food insecurity among our students. #GivingTuesday is a global giving movement where anyone, anywhere can make a difference! Join the global movement and help us reach $5000 to help your fellow Red Raiders with our week-long campaign from today until December 7th. Click the following link to donate and impact the lives of current TTU students! https://crowdfund.give2tech.com/project/17967 

To learn more about Raider Red's Food Pantry, please visit foodpantry.ttu.edu

 
Posted:
12/4/2019

Originator:
Ileana Hinojosa

Email:
ileana.hinojosa@ttu.edu

Department:
Campus Life


