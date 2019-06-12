School of Art Student Artwork HOLIDAY SALE

First Friday Art Trail Friday

December 6, 2019

6pm-9pm

LHUCA Icehouse, 405 Ave J

Need a gift for the holidays? Visit the School of Art Student Artwork Holiday Sale during the First Friday Art Trail. Choose from a great selection of original prints, paintings, Jewelry, 3D art, and much more! All items are handcrafted by School of Art students. The sale will be located at the LHUCA Icehouse. During the sale there will also be a musical performance and a Santa photobooth.