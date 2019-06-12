TTU HomeTechAnnounce

School of Art Student Artwork Holiday Sale - First Friday Art Trail
School of Art Student Artwork HOLIDAY SALE 
First Friday Art Trail Friday 
December 6, 2019 
6pm-9pm 
LHUCA Icehouse, 405 Ave J
Need a gift for the holidays? Visit the School of Art Student Artwork Holiday Sale during the First Friday Art Trail. Choose from a great selection of original prints, paintings, Jewelry, 3D art, and much more! All items are handcrafted by School of Art students. The sale will be located at the LHUCA Icehouse. During the sale there will also be a musical performance and a Santa photobooth.
Posted:
12/4/2019

Originator:
Scotty Hensler

Email:
scotty.hensler@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Art

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 12/6/2019

Location:
LHUCA Icehouse, 405 Ave J.

