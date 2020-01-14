Transfer Students don’t get lost on your first day of classes! Meet the Transfer Ambassadors and get a personalized map around campus tailored to your class schedule and parking!
At our personalized Campus Maps event experienced Transfers will talk through your class schedule, teach you bus routes, and show you the best hidden secrets to get to class on time!
Follow the link to see where and when this event and other Transfer Student events are happening:
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/transferconnection/transferstudentwelcomeday.php
Questions? Email: transferconnection@ttu.edu