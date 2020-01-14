Transfer Students don’t get lost on your first day of classes! Meet the Transfer Ambassadors and get a personalized map around campus tailored to your class schedule and parking!



At our personalized Campus Maps event experienced Transfers will talk through your class schedule, teach you bus routes, and show you the best hidden secrets to get to class on time!



Follow the link to see where and when this event and other Transfer Student events are happening:



https://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/transferconnection/transferstudentwelcomeday.php



Questions? Email: transferconnection@ttu.edu Posted:

1/14/2020



Originator:

Hannah Eichman



Email:

hannah.eichman@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 1/14/2020



Location:

SUB Caprock Room



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Orientation

