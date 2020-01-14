TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Transfer Welcome Week: Don't Get Lost - Personalized Campus Maps!

Transfer Students don’t get lost on your first day of classes! Meet the Transfer Ambassadors and get a personalized map around campus tailored to your class schedule and parking!

At our personalized Campus Maps event experienced Transfers will talk through your class schedule, teach you bus routes, and show you the best hidden secrets to get to class on time!

Follow the link to see where and when this event and other Transfer Student events are happening:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/transferconnection/transferstudentwelcomeday.php

Questions? Email: transferconnection@ttu.edu

Posted:
1/14/2020

Originator:
Hannah Eichman

Email:
hannah.eichman@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 1/14/2020

Location:
SUB Caprock Room

