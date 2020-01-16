Transfer Students: Meet Transfer Connection on Thursday, January 16 for Chick Fil A and a T-Shirt Swap! Want a T-Shirt Swap? You bring an old T-Shirt from your previous university and we’ll trade you for a NEW Texas Tech Tee! While you stop by also grab some grub before you head off to class – can’t wait to meet you!



Follow the link to see when this event and other Transfer Student events are happening: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/transferconnection/transferstudentwelcomeday.php



Questions? Email: transferconnection@ttu.edu Posted:

1/16/2020



Originator:

Hannah Eichman



Email:

hannah.eichman@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 1/16/2020



Location:

SUB North Plaza



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Orientation

