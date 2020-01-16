Transfer Students: Meet Transfer Connection on Thursday, January 16 for Chick Fil A and a T-Shirt Swap! Want a T-Shirt Swap? You bring an old T-Shirt from your previous university and we’ll trade you for a NEW Texas Tech Tee! While you stop by also grab some grub before you head off to class – can’t wait to meet you!
Follow the link to see when this event and other Transfer Student events are happening: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/transferconnection/transferstudentwelcomeday.php
Questions? Email: transferconnection@ttu.edu