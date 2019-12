Procurement/Travel Services is hosting a retirement reception honoring Sandra Kiser for her 13 years of dedication and service to Texas Tech University on December 18, 2019. The reception will be held in the Red Raider Lounge of the Student Union Building from 3:00 – 5:00 PM. Please join us in wishing her a happy retirement. Posted:

12/17/2019



Originator:

Chris Gerik



Email:

Chris.Gerik@ttu.edu



Department:

Procurement Services



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 12/18/2019



Location:

Red Raider Lounge - Student Union Building



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization