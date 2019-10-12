TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Science by the Glass TONIGHT!

Come join TTU's Climate Center Tuesday, Dec. 10 for Science by the Glass at Local Bar and Grill on Broadway! Come enjoy food, drinks and a talk featuring the Climate Center's very own Co-Director, Dr. Katharine Hayhoe! She will share a lively presentation on how our own perception of weather often skews our view on what's happening to the planet. Invite your friends and come as early as 5:00 p.m. while the speaker starts at 6:00 p.m.

Check out the Climate Center's Facebook page for more information! @TTUClimateCenter
Posted:
12/10/2019

Originator:
Mariann Pruett

Email:
mariann.pruett@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 12/10/2019

Location:
Local Bar and Grill on Broadway St.


