Come join TTU's Climate Center Tuesday, Dec. 10 for Science by the Glass at Local Bar and Grill on Broadway! Come enjoy food, drinks and a talk featuring the Climate Center's very own Co-Director, Dr. Katharine Hayhoe! She will share a lively presentation on how our own perception of weather often skews our view on what's happening to the planet. Invite your friends and come as early as 5:00 p.m. while the speaker starts at 6:00 p.m.

Check out the Climate Center's Facebook page for more information! @TTUClimateCenter