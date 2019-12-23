PhD in Counselor Education

Applications are now being accepted for the PhD Program in Counselor Education at Texas Tech University. This program is nationally accredited by CACREP, the highest accreditation available to counseling programs. The program is offered on a weekend format (classes meet on Friday afternoon/all day Saturday usually once a month) to accommodate counseling professionals who want to retain their employment while simultaneously pursuing their PhD degree. Opportunities exist for obtaining financial assistance (e.g. financial aid, scholarships, research assistantships).

The PhD program requires 94 semester hours of coursework; students are often able to transfer credit (maximum of 30 hours) from their master’s degree providing the hours are equivalent to our master’s level classes. Applications are now being accepted.

To apply to the Counselor Education PhD program, follow the below link:

https://ttugradschool.force.com/admissions/ApplicationLogin

If you have any questions about the TTU PhD Counselor Education program, please contact Dr. Nicole Noble at nicole.noble@ttu.edu.