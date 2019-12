Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Join us for February Book Club When our embarrassments and fears lie, we often listen to them anyway. They thwart our gratitude, acceptance, and compassion—our goodness. They insist, “I am not worthy.” But we are worthy—of self-discovery, personal growth, and boundless love. Thursday, February 13, 2019 – 12:05pm-12:50pm in Doak 170A Thursday, February 27, 2019 – 12:05pm-12:50pm in Doak 170A Posted:

12/20/2019



Originator:

MaClay Buie



Email:

MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization