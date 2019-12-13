|
AFISM invites you to join us in celebrating the retirement of Byron Anderson. We will honor Byron for his 33 years of dedicated service to Texas Tech University on Friday, December 13th from 9am -11am in room 218 located in the Texas Tech Plaza, 1901 University Ave. Come by and share a memory and wish him well.
|Posted:
12/12/2019
Originator:
KAREN L Ervin
Email:
karen.ervin@ttu.edu
Department:
Admin and Finance Info Systems Mgmt
Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 12/13/2019
Location:
Texas Tech Plaza Room 218
