Intersession at the Texas Tech University Center at Junction's Llano River Field Station, where you can earn 3-4 credit hours in 15 days. Courses include, Herpetology, Ornithology, Mammalogy, Photography, Geography, and Field Ecology. Most classes are field based, outdoors, immersed in nature and the environment. Intersession begins May 13th - 28th, 2020. Check our website at www.junction.ttu.edu for more information. See what it's all about! Posted:

12/12/2019



Originator:

Karen Lopez



Email:

karen.lopez@ttu.edu



Department:

TTU Center at Junction





Categories

Academic

