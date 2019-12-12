TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Intersession at Junction
Intersession at the Texas Tech University Center at Junction's Llano River Field Station, where you can earn 3-4 credit hours in 15 days.  Courses include, Herpetology, Ornithology, Mammalogy, Photography, Geography, and Field Ecology.  Most classes are field based, outdoors, immersed in nature and the environment.  Intersession begins May 13th - 28th, 2020.  Check our website at www.junction.ttu.edu for more information.  See what it's all about!
Posted:
12/12/2019

Originator:
Karen Lopez

Email:
karen.lopez@ttu.edu

Department:
TTU Center at Junction


Categories