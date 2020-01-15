SPRING 2020: “Special Topics in Historical Performance - J.S. Bach”

MUHL 4300 005 (CRN 49845) and MUHL 5320 005 (CRN 59941)

Course Facebook “Event”: https://www.facebook.com/events/2374431746016444/

Meets MWF 12:00-12:50 SOM room M125.

Open to undergrads and grad students from across the TTU campus. Permission of instructor required. Fulfills upper-level Music History requirement for music majors. Requirements include mid-term and final exams, a research/performance project, attendance, and participation.



The purpose of this course will be to introduce students to performance practice issues relevant to the instrumental music of Bach, particularly the unaccompanied solo repertoire, and to apply them with in-class performances. Relevant to students interested in exploring music of the ‘Baroque’ outside of Bach as well. Students will gain performance practice insights from readings of primary sources, listening examples, analytical exercises, and internalizing historical dances.

We will develop familiarity with and understanding of the essential principles of interpretation relevant to the historical performance of the solo instrumental music of J.S. Bach. Our emphasis will be upon understanding musical and contextual aspects of this repertoire. These include, but are not limited to: the polyphonic nature of Bach’s solo music; the rhetorical relationship between consonant and dissonant chords; the factors that determine dynamics on a micro and macro level; the relationship between so-called “good” and “bad” notes; and the role and function of dance in such interpretation.