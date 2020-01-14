The Lubbock Chorale (TLC) is a choral ensemble integrating voices from Texas Tech University students, staff, and faculty with community members, and also regularly collaborates with the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, area churches, and various municipal and educational entities. The Chorale meets once a week on Tuesday nights, in the choir hall (room M010) of the TTU School of Music. The primary musical mission of the Chorale is to prepare and perform art-music masterworks of the Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and Contemporary periods. For more information on The Lubbock Chorale, please visit www.lubbockchorale.org.

Auditions for this season will be held at the TTU School of Music. Auditions for the Chorale consist of you bringing in a brief solo (pianist provided) that best shows the natural qualities of your voice; vocalization (guided); and possibly a brief sight-reading/rhythm example or some pitch memory examples (singing back three to four pitches played on the piano). The solo can be as simple as “Happy Birthday,” “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” or a hymn. Members may choose to not participate in any particular concert cycle (see below) but there are rehearsal attendance requirements for each performance.

Please consider joining us for our 44th season! Following is an overview of the Spring term of our 19-20 major concerts:

ANNUAL GALA: MY FAIR LADY Saturday, March 28, 2020 McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center | 6:30PM

MAY MASTERWORKS FINALE: BERNSTEIN & BRITTEN! May 8, 2020

Hemmle Recital Hall | 7:30PM

Great things are happening in the Lubbock Chorale. We invite you to be a part of it!. Please schedule an appointment for August 20 or 27th by emailing john.hollins@ttu.edu or calling 806-401-1525.