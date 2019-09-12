To experience what Christmas might have been like on the open prairie during frontier days, visit the 41st Annual Candlelight at the Ranch from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The event will include more than 4,000 luminaries lining the paths of the historic park as volunteer Ranch Hosts dress in period clothing to recreate holiday scenes from another era. The event is free to the public with a suggested $5 donation per family. Guests enter through the front doors and proceed to Campbell Patio, where they can buy kettle corn, hear Christmas carols provided by the Lubbock High School choir, and access the park trails of their choice. Santa Claus will greet visitors in the Pitchfork Pavilion, and Brazos West will provide cowboy Christmas music with a Texas swing in the 6666 Barn. All lighted pathways are stroller and wheelchair accessible.