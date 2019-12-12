Call for Original Art Work from TTU Graduate Students – “Justice”



The Humanities Center of Texas Tech and Landmark Arts in the School of Art are calling for original visual art from TTU graduate students, for a juried exhibition on the Humanities Center’s 2019-2020 theme: “Justice.” The exhibition will open on February 7, 2020 at the School of Art Satellite Gallery at CASP in the downtown arts district during the First Friday Art Trail. An awards reception will be held a week later; two works will be selected by a jury of TTU faculty for first- and second-place prizes of $750 and $250 dollars, respectively. Any graduate student currently enrolled at Texas Tech is eligible to submit to this call.



To speak of “Justice” necessarily provokes humanities scholarship’s broad goal of making sense of what it means to be human, since acts of injustice so often denigrate the humanity at the heart of that academic inquiry. In line with the Humanities Center’s 2019-2020 theme, we are seeking work that exposes or archives historical or ongoing acts of injustice, or imagines redress for those problems.



Among the topics for art presentation in which we are particularly interested are:



· mass incarceration and the prison-industrial complex;



· restorative justice versus punitive justice;



· the handling/mishandling of mental health matters by the criminal justice system;



· the detention of immigrants and the separation of immigrant families;



· inequalities in the distribution of rights for citizens across different identities;



· the human cost of environmental injustices;



· the ongoing economic and/or medical effects of systemic racism, homophobia and transphobia, and gender inequality.



Art media can include 2D work in painting, photography, printmaking, drawing, video, and 3D work in sculpture, ceramics, jewelry/metals, and installation. 2D work may not exceed 60x60 inches in size. 3D work may not exceed a 48x48 inch footprint with a maximum height of 96 inches.



Graduate students may submit one work for this exhibition competition. Please complete the Google Docs Submission Form found at this link: https://forms.gle/oKpZVtnUNbr5ETKW6. You will need a gmail account to be able to access and complete the form



The jury for the two prizes will be:



· Dr. Allison Whitney, Department of English



· Dr. Stacey Jocoy, School of Music



· Diane Warner, Texas Tech Libraries



Deadline for submissions is January 10, 2020. For any further questions, please email Dr. Michael Borshuk, Interim Director of the Humanities Center at humanitiescenter@ttu..edu or Joe Arredondo, Director of Landmark Arts at joe.arredondo@ttu.edu.

