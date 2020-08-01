This event is open to all Texas Tech University full-time staff. This will be an opportunity for staff to hear from a guest speaker for professional development and engage with current Staff Senators. Human Resources will join the presentation to cover important issues related to staff members.

This event will serve as the first Staff Senate General Body Meeting of 2020. We invite Texas Tech University Staff to join us and participate in the Staff Senate meeting. Lunch will be provided for all Texas Tech staff with an event ticket.

Space is limited, so please RSVP by Thursday, January 2, 2020.

This event is being co-sponsored by Staff Senate and Human Resources.