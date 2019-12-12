The TTU IT Division will upgrade Mediasite System on Friday, December 13th, from 3:00 am to 7:00 am. Mediasite Services will be unavailable for recording uploads and streaming services during the maintenance window. While the user experience is fundamentally unchanged, this upgrade will add the following features: Quizzing - Measure progress and give real-time feedback on student understanding. An enhanced dashboard allows instructors to see who watched the content and filter results by quiz score and time spent watching to gauge the effectiveness of the video.

Measure progress and give real-time feedback on student understanding. An enhanced dashboard allows instructors to see who watched the content and filter results by quiz score and time spent watching to gauge the effectiveness of the video. Mediasite Channels - The latest way to curate, watch, and share video content. With deep engagement features and powerful search, Mediasite Channels support continuous video playback, automatically show related content, and allow users to interact with your videos through threaded comments and time-based annotations.

The latest way to curate, watch, and share video content. With deep engagement features and powerful search, Mediasite Channels support continuous video playback, automatically show related content, and allow users to interact with your videos through threaded comments and time-based annotations. Improved Playback Experience - New improvements allow fully supported live and on-demand playback over HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) for a wide variety of desktop, laptop and mobile devices.

New improvements allow fully supported live and on-demand playback over HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) for a wide variety of desktop, laptop and mobile devices. Updated Desktop Recorder - Enhanced personal desktop capture options including video-only and audio-only recordings. Ability to create and save profiles for recording setting retention. Should you experience any issues with Mediasite Services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

12/12/2019



Originator:

Eloy Guerra



Email:

jesuseloy.guerra@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support





Categories

IT Announcements

