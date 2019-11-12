New course for Spring 2020. MUHL5320 (CRN: 58969)/ MUHL4300 (58962)/ MUSI2000 (36385): K-Pop and Asian Popular Music MWF 2-2:50pm, Music rm209. Featuring visiting scholar, Dr Keith Howard from London School of Oriental and African Studies.

This course considers the rise and popularity of K-Pop and J-Pop and applies broad themes—nationalism, race, gender, technology, and globalization—to specific case studies in Japan, North and South Korea, examining the rest of Asia more broadly.

All majors accepted. Musical background not required.

Class will use music and video material, incorporate discussions based on academic articles and chapters, and require analysis that connects popular music to its contexts.

Please contact Dr Stacey Jocoy for more details: stacey.jocoy@ttu.edu