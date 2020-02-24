Residential Tutoring is a free service offered to any student that lives on-campus to receive academic assistance right where they live!

Any on-campus students come stop by any of the tutoring lounges every Sunday – Wednesday from 7 – 10 pm to get help in Math, Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Political Science, History and Writing. We have locations in Chitwood/Weymouth, Hulen/Clement, Wall/Gates, Horn/Knapp, Bledsoe/Gordon, and Murray.

Go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/tutoring for a full schedule and locations in each building. For any questions, feel free to contact Katie Ericson at Katie.ericson@ttu.edu