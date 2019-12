On Sunday, 12/15/2019, beginning at 11:59PM CST, TOSM staff will perform maintenance on the SSM Server (Forms). Maintenance is expected to be complete by 12/16/2019 at 1:00AM. Intermittent outages of the forms server is expected during this maintenance. Posted:

12/12/2019



Originator:

Dustin Jordan



Email:

dustin.jordan@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt





Categories

IT Announcements