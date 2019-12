Hazardous waste pick up request must be submitted by midnight on Wednesday, December 18th to allow for pick up time. Last pick ups will be done on Friday, December 20th.

Submit your request at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/ehs/forms/waste-request.php Posted:

12/18/2019



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety





Categories

Academic

Departmental