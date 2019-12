Chemical Deliveries Will Close December 20th

Last chemical deliveries to laboratories will happen Friday, December 20th. Service resumes January 2nd.

Submit questions to ehs.lab.safety@ttu.edu Posted:

12/19/2019



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety





Categories

Academic

Departmental