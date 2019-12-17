TTU HomeTechAnnounce

University Data Center and ATLC Maintenance, 12/18 – Multiple Systems Impacted

Between the hours of 8:00 pm and 11:00 pm CST on Wednesday, December 18, Telecommunications staff will perform maintenance on load balancers located at the University Data Center and ATLC. During this maintenance, the following services may experience a brief interruption of service: 

  • Skype for Business 
  • eRaider and related sites 
  • Shibboleth 
  • ADFS 
  • SFB Presentation Services (OOS) 
  • RDP Gateway 
  • Call Center Web Services 
  • TechMail 
  • Blackboard test environment 
    • blackboardtest-new.tosm.ttu.edu 
  • Enterprise Video Services 
    • mediacast.iis.itts.ttu.edu 
    • mediacast.wms.itts.ttu.edu 
    • mediacast.ttu.edu 
  • SharePoint services 
    • sharepointdev.itts.ttu.edu 
    • sharepoint13dev.itts.ttu.edu 
    • sharepoint2010.itts.ttu.edu 
    • sharepoint.texastech.edu - Texas Tech System SharePoint 
  • Cognos Data and Reporting Services 
    • Production Cognos BI Reporting 
    • Production Cognos Dispatcher 
    • Test Cognos BI Reporting 
    • Test Cognos Dispatcher 
  • Banner Integrations 
    • Test UDEV SSB 
    • Test Banner Integration for eProcurement 
    • Production Banner Integration for eProcurement 
    • Production INB 
    • Production SSB 
    • Test INB 
    • Test PDEV Web Tier for Banner XE Applications 
    • Production Banner/Java applications 
    • Test PreProduction Banner/Java applications 
    • Production Banner XE Student Self-Service Registration 
    • Test UDEV Web Tier for Banner XE Applications 
  • Websites 
    • www.depts.ttu.edu 
    • www.ttu.edu 
    • www.texastech.edu 
    • Production Raiderlink/WebRaider 
    • Test Raiderlink/WebRaider - Luminis V platform 
    • Test Raiderlink/WebRaider

Should you experience any issues with these systems outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

Posted:
12/17/2019

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


