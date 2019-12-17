Between the hours of 8:00 pm and 11:00 pm CST on Wednesday, December 18, Telecommunications staff will perform maintenance on load balancers located at the University Data Center and ATLC. During this maintenance, the following services may experience a brief interruption of service:
- Skype for Business
- eRaider and related sites
- Shibboleth
- ADFS
- SFB Presentation Services (OOS)
- RDP Gateway
- Call Center Web Services
- TechMail
- Blackboard test environment
- blackboardtest-new.tosm.ttu.edu
- Enterprise Video Services
- mediacast.iis.itts.ttu.edu
- mediacast.wms.itts.ttu.edu
- mediacast.ttu.edu
- SharePoint services
- sharepointdev.itts.ttu.edu
- sharepoint13dev.itts.ttu.edu
- sharepoint2010.itts.ttu.edu
- sharepoint.texastech.edu - Texas Tech System SharePoint
- Cognos Data and Reporting Services
- Production Cognos BI Reporting
- Production Cognos Dispatcher
- Test Cognos BI Reporting
- Test Cognos Dispatcher
- Banner Integrations
- Test UDEV SSB
- Test Banner Integration for eProcurement
- Production Banner Integration for eProcurement
- Production INB
- Production SSB
- Test INB
- Test PDEV Web Tier for Banner XE Applications
- Production Banner/Java applications
- Test PreProduction Banner/Java applications
- Production Banner XE Student Self-Service Registration
- Test UDEV Web Tier for Banner XE Applications
- Websites
- www.depts.ttu.edu
- www.ttu.edu
- www.texastech.edu
- Production Raiderlink/WebRaider
- Test Raiderlink/WebRaider - Luminis V platform
- Test Raiderlink/WebRaider
Should you experience any issues with these systems outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.