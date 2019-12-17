Between the hours of 8:00 pm and 11:00 pm CST on Wednesday, December 18, Telecommunications staff will perform maintenance on load balancers located at the University Data Center and ATLC. During this maintenance, the following services may experience a brief interruption of service:

Skype for Business

eRaider and related sites

Shibboleth

ADFS

SFB Presentation Services (OOS)

RDP Gateway

Call Center Web Services

TechMail

Blackboard test environment blackboardtest-new.tosm.ttu.edu

Enterprise Video Services mediacast.iis.itts.ttu.edu mediacast.wms.itts.ttu.edu mediacast.ttu.edu

SharePoint services sharepointdev.itts.ttu.edu sharepoint13dev.itts.ttu.edu sharepoint2010.itts.ttu.edu sharepoint.texastech.edu - Texas Tech System SharePoint

Cognos Data and Reporting Services Production Cognos BI Reporting Production Cognos Dispatcher Test Cognos BI Reporting Test Cognos Dispatcher

Banner Integrations Test UDEV SSB Test Banner Integration for eProcurement Production Banner Integration for eProcurement Production INB Production SSB Test INB Test PDEV Web Tier for Banner XE Applications Production Banner/Java applications Test PreProduction Banner/Java applications Production Banner XE Student Self-Service Registration Test UDEV Web Tier for Banner XE Applications

Websites www.depts.ttu.edu www.ttu.edu www.texastech.edu Production Raiderlink/WebRaider Test Raiderlink/WebRaider - Luminis V platform Test Raiderlink/WebRaider



Should you experience any issues with these systems outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

