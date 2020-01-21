The 2020 MLK Celebration schedule, and more details for all of the events can be found at the official web-page: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/mlkCelebration.php.
The 2nd Annual Legacy March is an excellent opportunity to
- come together with Texas Tech students, staff, faculty and the Lubbock community to honor the legacy of MLK and the Civil rights movement on the campus of Texas Tech
- be a part of the diverse community that represents Texas Tech and Lubbock
- participate in a few of the activities planned during the legacy march (shared testimonial’s, singing, refreshments and a special legacy performance)
- accrue some community service hours
“King’s 2020 Vision: The Beloved Community – The Fierce Urgency of Now” (National Theme)