2nd Annual Legacy March

The 2020 MLK Celebration schedule, and more details for all of the events can be found at the official web-page: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/mlkCelebration.php.  

The 2nd Annual Legacy March is an excellent opportunity to 

    • come together with Texas Tech students, staff, faculty and the Lubbock community to honor the legacy of MLK and the Civil rights movement on the campus of Texas Tech
    • be a part of the diverse community that represents Texas Tech and Lubbock
    • participate in a few of the activities planned during the legacy march (shared testimonial’s, singing, refreshments and a special legacy performance)
    • accrue some community service hours
“King’s 2020 Vision: The Beloved Community – The Fierce Urgency of Now” (National Theme) 
Posted:
12/16/2019

Originator:
Anna Burton

Email:
Anna.Burton@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing

Event Information
Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 1/21/2020

Location:
SUB - Bookman Statue to Memorial Circle


