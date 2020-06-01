TTU HomeTechAnnounce

AFISM's January Newsletter is Published

The January edition of AFISM's newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:

www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2020/January_2020_Newsletter_Final.pdf

Some of what you will find in this edition includes:

  • AFISM's January class schedule
  • Adding Additional Channels to the Available Budget Tab
  • Xtender Upgrade - New Features
  • Need our Services?

Link to AFISM Website:  www.depts.ttu.edu/afism

Link to AFISM Training Website:  apps.afism.ttu.edu/training

Link to AFISM Portal:  portal.afism.ttu.edu

 

 
Posted:
1/6/2020

Originator:
Jill Lindsey

Email:
jill.lindsey@ttu.edu

Department:
Admin and Finance Info Systems Mgmt


