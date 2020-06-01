The January edition of AFISM's newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:

www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2020/January_2020_Newsletter_Final.pdf

Some of what you will find in this edition includes:

AFISM's January class schedule

Adding Additional Channels to the Available Budget Tab

Xtender Upgrade - New Features

Need our Services?

Link to AFISM Website: www.depts.ttu.edu/afism

Link to AFISM Training Website: apps.afism.ttu.edu/training

Link to AFISM Portal: portal.afism.ttu.edu