Texas Tech University is committed to providing and strengthening an educational, working, and living environment where students, faculty, staff, and visitors are free from sex discrimination of any kind. TTU prohibits discrimination based on sex, which includes pregnancy, sexual orientation and gender identity, and other types of sexual misconduct.

TTU has adopted a new policy and complaint procedure for sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual misconduct, and Title IX. The new policy is published as TTU System Regulation 07.06 . IN addition, TTU Operating Policy 40.03 provides additional contacts and resources specific to the TTU community.

This policy applies to all TTU students, employees, visitors, applications for admission to or employment with, and affiliates and others conducting business on TTU campuses. It provides students and employees with their rights and options and also explains how TTU will proceed once it is made aware of allegations of prohibited conduct, in keeping with TTU’s values and in order to meet the legal obligations of Title VII, Title IX, the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), the Campus Sexual Violence Elimination Act (SaVE), the Texas Education Code, and other applicable laws and regulations.