MailTech will be open Tuesday, December 24th; Friday, December 27th; and Tuesday, December 31st for departmental mail pick up - between the hours of 10:00 am and 11:00 am only. Mail pick up this year will be at the Central Warehouse, on the east side of the Physical Plant building. If you plan on picking up your departmental mail during the Winter Break, please email MailTech at mailtech@ttu.edu with your mailstop number, your name, and which days you will be picking up the mail. Regular mail service will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2020.