On Saturday, January 4th, TOSM will be upgrading the Banner production database to a new version of Oracle. The maintenance will begin at 6pm CST and expected to last no more than 4 hours. Due to the nature of the upgrade, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications (including Raiderlink) will be unavailable during the upgrade.





Also, on Sunday, January 5th, TOSM staff will be installing the approved list of Banner patches and upgrades into production beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST. For the first 3 hours of the maintenance window, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications (including Raiderlink) will be unavailable while core updates are applied. After the initial 3 hours, individual Banner applications will be intermittently unavailable while those applications are upgraded. We anticipate all maintenance to be complete by 5:00 p.m. CST.