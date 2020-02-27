Check out these benefits:

Complete all 12 hours of your language requirement

Already taken some Spanish classes? You could complete a minor + have an internship in your field of choice

Earn your multicultural core as part of your study abroad program

. Questions? Contact Lanna Sheldon, Sevilla Center Coordinator, at lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu

Apply today!

Have you heard about the the TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain.

Need a passport? You've got to apply for this before March 2 as well! The International Cultural Center has a Passport Office that's ready to serve you.