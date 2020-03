Here's your chance - the application deadline for the fall Spanish program at the TTU Center in Sevilla is March 23, the Monday after spring break.





Wondering what the TTU Center in Sevilla has to offer? Check out these benefits:

Complete all 12 hours of your language requirement

Already taken some Spanish classes? You could complete a minor + have an internship in your field of choice

Earn your multicultural core as part of your study abroad program Apply today!





Need a passport? You've got to apply for this before March 23 as well! The International Cultural Center has a Passport Office that's ready to serve you!