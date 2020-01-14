Participants must be between 18-45 years of age, not obese, a non-smoker and non-vaper, do not have a personal history of diabetes and have no sleep disorders. Participants are wanted that do not take medications for blood pressure or sleep disorders.

This study involves two visits to the Kinesiology and Sport Management building at Texas Tech University. The first visit will be 1 hour in duration and the second will be 1.5 hours, so this study will ask 2.5 hours of your time. Measurements include blood glucose, sleep characteristics, daytime and nighttime blood pressure, vascular testing, and cognitive function. Participants will be compensated $20 for completion of the study. Interested people should contact Dr. Joaquin Gonzales at 806-834-5944 or by email at joaquin.gonzales@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Protection of Human Subjects Committee at Texas Tech University