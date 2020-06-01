Mileage Reimbursement Rate Effective January 1, 2020





The State of Texas Comptroller announced that the State mileage rate, effective January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, is 57.5 cents per mile. This is a decrease from the 2019 calendar year rate of 58 cents per mile.





Reminder: Reimbursement for personal vehicle mileage may not exceed the cost of a contracted rental vehicle. Policy Guidelines for Personal Vehicle Mileage Reimbursement are available at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/procurement/resources/training-and-work-aids/ under the Travel header. If mileage reimbursement crosses the end of the calendar year (2019 and 2020), list as two separate lines on the travel voucher and include two mileage calculators in order to obtain the correct reimbursement rate.





REAL ID Compliance





Effective October 1, 2020, a REAL ID compliant driver's license or another acceptable form of ID will be required to fly within the United States. REAL ID cards are generally marked with a star at the top of the driver's license. A complete list of acceptable IDs are available at https://www.tsa.gov/





Please contact travelservices@ttu.edu with any questions you may have.

