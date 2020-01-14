IGNITE! educates on the lived experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA) people, while networking and providing general support to students, faculty, and staff in their development as authentic allies.







This signature program is an initiative through the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement at Texas Tech University and is open to all students, faculty, & staff.





Request a guest speaker at your organization or in your classroom and register for our newly-available Spring 2020 sessions!









Questions can be directed to Matt Hernandez

matthew.r.hernandez@ttu.edu