A team of researchers from the School of Art (TTU) in collaboration �with The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research offer workshops in stop-motion animation to assess the benefits of animation-making in teenagers and young adults diagnosed with ASD.
The workshop consists of twelve (12), 90-minute sessions, once a week (Saturdays), in which participants will be assisted in planning and creating a short stop-motion animation.
Participants could benefit from this study as research has shown that animation, particularly animating characters, serve as a conduct for empathy and emotional connection for people with ASD. �Also, exercising creativity helps emotionally and cognitively. In addition, your child will be trained in the technique of stop-motion animation using industry-standard tools and techniques.
** All workshops are FREE of charge, and all required technical equipment and materials are provided for each participant.
If you are interested in participating, please contact� Dr. Francisco Ortega from the School of Art (francisco.ortega@ttu.edu). For more information visit us at: http://animationduo.com/animation_workshops.html
This study has been �approved by the TTU
Institutional Review Board
IRB2018-1094