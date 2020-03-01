The TTU IT Division, working in cooperation with eLearning, the TLPDC, and Blackboard Managed Hosting, will upgrade Blackboard Learn to a newer, more robust version starting on Friday, January 10, at 11:30 PM and lasting no more than 24 hours. During this timeframe, TTU Blackboard Services will be unavailable. While many new features will be available, the navigation and user experience will not change.

Highlights of the new features that will be available to the TTU Blackboard Community include:

Collaborate Attendance - Blackboard Learn instructors can host a Collaborate session without tracking attendance manually.

Originality Report: updated layout and design - The SafeAssign Original Report has been updated and reformatted for improved usability, responsiveness, and accessibility.

Third-party calendar items and due notifications - This gives students a comprehensive view of their class requirements and activities when looking at the calendar or upcoming due date notifications.

Notification email formatting improvements - Users who subscribe to email notifications will notice an updated message format. Blackboard has reduced Blackboard branding and optimized the format for better appearance on more devices and email clients.

Content Collection version handling improvement - When importing or restoring courses, links to different versions of a file from the source course are now reflected in a more straightforward way.

Please note that eLearning will soon provide detailed information about the new features, and updated training materials for faculty. We have collaborated with colleges and areas to select the best possible time for this semi-annual maintenance, resulting in the least amount of impact to instruction and semester preparation. Should you experience any issues outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.



